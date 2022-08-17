One-Pound Baby Born In Chicago Hospital: 'Beating All Odds'

Nearly 500 days ago, an infant weighing just over one-pound was born 23 weeks premature at a Chicago-area hospital. According to ABC7, baby Autumn has been living in the NICU of Lurie Children's Hospital in Streeterville for almost a year and a half, fighting just to stay alive. Though Autumn was not done growing, her mother Tyler Robinson experienced a uterine rupture in April of 2021 that lead to an emergency delivery.

ABC7 mentioned that during her time in the NICU, Autumn has struggled with health complications encompassing heart problems and lung disease, but is overcoming all odds. Before Autumn was born, doctors asked Robinson what she wanted to do with the child were it to possibly be delivered still born.

"At 23 weeks she came, and the doctor asked me, 'if she comes out, what do you wanna do?' I'm like, 'if she comes out lifeless, then pass me my baby, and I'll hold her,' but I'm like 'if she comes out fighting, then we gonna fight.' And she came out feisty, and they nicknamed her feisty. From then on, I'm like, she's just a fighter," Robinson shared.

At 17-months-old, Autumn still experiences health complications that will require around the clock care for years to come. Despite lingering health issues, the mother-daughter duo will finally be able to enjoy life together in the comfort of their own home.