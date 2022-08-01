Another Georgia Woman Mysteriously Disappears From Another Hospital

A 60-year-old woman was at the Grady Hospital in Atlanta on June 17, and has not been seen since. According to WSB-TV, the Atlanta Police Department have been searching for the woman and have recently asked for the publics' help in locating her. Jacqueline Rolle was in contact with her family prior to June 17, but they have not heard from her since.

WSB-TV mentioned that the woman weighs 190 pounds and is 5-feet tall. She has shorter brown curly hair. Authorities were not sure of the outfit that she was last seen wearing, but have described a tattoo on her left shoulder to say "Lady J."

This is not the first Georgia woman to have mysteriously disappeared from a hospital near Atlanta within the last couple of months. Melissa Loggins of Newton County disappeared on May 10 of this year and was last seen at the Newton Piedmont Hospital before traveling to another facility for a week. Similarly to Rolle, Loggins family and friends were in contact with her up until the day that she disappeared from the hospital. Those who have any information regarding Rolle's whereabouts are asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide and Adult Missing Persons Unit immediately.