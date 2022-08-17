Taylor Lautner & His Fiancée Will Have The Same Exact Name After Marriage
By Yashira C.
August 18, 2022
Taylor Lautner and his fiancée Tay Dome will have the same exact name when they get married. In a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actor opened up about having the same name as his future wife via Just Jared.
“Her name is Taylor,” he told the host — adding that they “keep it super simple or super complicated.” He continued discussing how they will navigate having the same legal name. “[It was] like, are you into this last name? ‘Cause we already share one name," he said. "So it’s gonna be extra complicated. We’re literally going to be the same person.” Lautner proposed to Dome in November of last year. "my absolute best friend I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU," wrote Dome in her post at the time.
Watch the full interview below:
Last month, Lautner's fiancée posted a hilarious video revealing who her childhood crush was from Twilight — and it wasn't Jacob. Dome used the viral sound that says, "Show your childhood crush and then the person you ended up with," to share that she was originally Team Edward. "I think it's time to come clean..." she wrote in the caption. Lautner commented, "bout time I won something."