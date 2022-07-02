The Team Edward vs. Team Jacob Debate Just Got Personal For Taylor Lautner

By Dani Medina

July 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The Team Edward vs. Team Jacob debate has entered the Lautner household!

Taylor Lautner's fiancée Tay Dome shared a hilarious video on social media this week that revealed who her true childhood crush was. Using the audio from the viral sound — "Show your childhood crush and then the person you ended up with" — Dome revealed she's been Team Edward all this time!

"I think it's time to come clean..." she captioned the video. Robert Pattinson appears on the screen as Dome's childhood crush before she shows off her soon-to-be husband.

"bout time I won something," Lautner commented on the post. Other celebrities including Madison Prew, Gregg Sulkin, Jaclyn Hill, Arielle Vandenberg and Patrick Schwarzenegger commented on the video and shared their oh so funny reactions.

Lautner popped the question in November 2021 in front of a romantic fire place complete with dozens of candles and roses. "my absolute best friend I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU," Dome captioned the post.

According to BuzzFeed, the Taylors are planning their wedding and Lautner revealed the Twilight cast could be on the guest list.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.