The Team Edward vs. Team Jacob Debate Just Got Personal For Taylor Lautner

The Team Edward vs. Team Jacob debate has entered the Lautner household!

Taylor Lautner's fiancée Tay Dome shared a hilarious video on social media this week that revealed who her true childhood crush was. Using the audio from the viral sound — "Show your childhood crush and then the person you ended up with" — Dome revealed she's been Team Edward all this time!

"I think it's time to come clean..." she captioned the video. Robert Pattinson appears on the screen as Dome's childhood crush before she shows off her soon-to-be husband.

"bout time I won something," Lautner commented on the post. Other celebrities including Madison Prew, Gregg Sulkin, Jaclyn Hill, Arielle Vandenberg and Patrick Schwarzenegger commented on the video and shared their oh so funny reactions.

Lautner popped the question in November 2021 in front of a romantic fire place complete with dozens of candles and roses. "my absolute best friend I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU," Dome captioned the post.

According to BuzzFeed, the Taylors are planning their wedding and Lautner revealed the Twilight cast could be on the guest list.