Texas Dad Catches Alligator Before Taking Daughter To First Day Of School

Parents all over the state are prepping kids for their return to school. And while mornings are typically spent fixing hair and making a healthy breakfast, one dad was busy wrangling an alligator.

KPRC reported that a Mike Trinh from Missouri City was about to take his daughter to her first day of middle school when she spotted an alligator outside the door.

Trinh told KPRC, "I woke up this morning groggy. I'm ready to just take my kids to school. It's my daughter's first day in middle school. So she runs back [and says], 'Dad! There's an alligator in the front door!' I'm thinking she's joking... not wanting to go to school. I say, 'Just stop! We're going to school today. Just stop."

Turns out, she wasn't joking!

Trinh walked outside and saw the gator sitting in his driveway. Trinh said, "Walked out front. 'Holy... yeah, that's a gator! It was right here... right here!"

Trinh tried to call authorities for help, but the facilities weren't open yet. So he went for it and took matters into his own hands. He said he learned everything he knows from "The Crocodile Hunter," Steve Irwin.

He told his 19-year-old daughter, "Put the camera on because I don't think no one is going to believe me if I told them!"

Trinh held the gator's mouth while his daughter taped it shut. After dropping his kids off at school, he and his friend loaded it into the back of his truck and took it to a nearby pond.

Trinh said, "Once we removed the tape. It didn't do anything. It hissed... I crossed it off the list. I'm going to wrestle an alligator today."

The video of Trinh catching the gator can be found on KPRC's website by clicking here.