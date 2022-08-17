Texas Police Wrangle 10-Foot Python On The Loose

By Dani Medina

August 17, 2022

Photo: Cibolo Animal Services

A 10-foot python has been secured and reunited with its owner after being on the loose in Texas.

Cibolo and Schertz police officers responded to a call shortly before 5 a.m. on August 10 in the Falcon Ridge Subdivision on Kitty Hawn Run near Pilot Point, Cibolo Animal Services wrote in a Facebook post. The officers found the python under a vehicle.

"Thank you to our dispatchers, Cibolo and Schertz Officers for taking this call for service and handling it professionally and securing the Python," the post said, alongside a photo of three police officers holding out the snake.

A day later, Cibolo Animal Services provided an update about the snake, a reticulated python. "We worked with out Texas Game Warden and Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo to care for her and ensure she had a home. We are glad we were able to reunite her with her family," the post said.

Reticulated pythons (and the green anaconda) are the largest snakes in the world, according to MySanAntonio. Some can grow up to 20 feet.

