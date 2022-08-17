Texas School Bus With Students On Board Flips On Its Side

By Dani Medina

August 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A school bus carrying students was involved in a roll-over accident on Tuesday (August 16) morning. The Fort Worth ISD bus was transporting children on the second day of the new school year.

The incident occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. while the school bus was traveling east on East Rosedale Street near Tierney Road, according to FOX 4. A passenger vehicle made an "unsafe lane change," forcing the bus to drive over a curb. The bus then tipped over and slid for several feet before coming to a stop in a grassy lot.

The school bus had five people on board, including three students. There are no reported injuries. The students who were in the crash were taken to school without incident.

"The FWISD commends the swift and evasive action of the bus driver, who kept the incident from escalating," the district said in a statement.

