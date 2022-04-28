A charter bus carrying a college baseball team flipped over on a Texas highway late Wednesday night.

At least 20 players from Spartans Post Grad Academy were injured in the crash that occurred on Highway 290 and FM 362 in Waller County, according to ABC 13. Two players were flown to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One person was trapped in the bus and had to be removed with help from the fire department.

The Waller Police Department was called to the scene late Wednesday night where they found an overturned charter bus on its side along with several injured baseball players.

The bus was on its way back home to Montgomery, officials said. "I just remember I was watching my Netflix, and then out of nowhere, I hear a noise and the bus goes crazy. My body went loose. I remember I was on the ground when I opened my eyes. It was pretty scary," student-athlete Jacobi Allen told ABC 13.

Police said no other vehicles were involved, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation.