This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Louisiana

Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.

Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the best chicken tenders around, finding the best spot in each state to order up the crispy fave. According to the site: "The veritable childhood favorite is an easy dish — no messy bones to eat around but still full of the satisfying saltiness of fried foods."

So which Louisiana restaurant serves up the best chicken tenders?

Raising Cane's

Founded in Baton Rouge, Raising Cane's has gone on to become a fan-favorite chicken joint across the country. Even as it shows the rest of the U.S. how amazing it is, Raising Cane's continues to be the place for chicken tenders in Louisiana.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"'The Mothership' of all Raising Cane's Restaurants, the Baton Rouge location opened in 1996. Started by Todd Graves, the concept of a chicken finger restaurant earned him a very bad grade in his business class. He worked 90 hours a week as a boilermaker to earn money to start the restaurant. It turned out to be a great gamble. There are over 400 locations of Raising Cane's in 24 states. The simple concept of breaded or fried fingers, Texas toast, crinkle fries, coleslaw, and a drink is delicious, wherever the location."

Check out Eat This, Not That!'s full report to see the best chicken tenders in each state.