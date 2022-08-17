VIDEO: Man Slams Washington Woman On Ground Inside Grocery Store

A Washington woman was shopping for groceries when someone suddenly threw her to the ground inside the store, according to FOX 13.

Surveillance footage shows 27-year-old Desiree Workun-McIntyre getting tossed on the ground inside Vashon Thiftway on Vashon Island. Reporters say some of the confrontation happened off-camera: a stranger argues with the victim before wrapping his hand around her face and shoving her on the floor.

Moments after the shocking attack, customers walk around the victim as she rolls over to grab her phone.

"It’s not the most pleasant experience watching people walking over you," McIntyre told FOX 13. "I’m not expecting people to do anything. They’re just shopping."

Authorities say the incident may have stemmed from road rage, but the King County woman doesn't remember cutting him off on the road.

"I would like this guy to be held accountable," she said, adding that she suffered a concussion from the incident.

Witnesses described the attacker as an older white man with short gray hair and wearing glasses, according to investigators. He appears around 6'1" and weighs about 200 pounds. Nobody was able to get a good look at the license plate on his white SUV. McIntyre believes he's living on or visiting Vashon Island since he stopped to buy groceries.

Despite the attack, she says she's not angry at the suspect and hopes he gets help.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon (August 17).