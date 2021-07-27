Man Attacks Driver With Stick For Parking Too Close To Car In Seattle

An alleged assault involving a stick went down over parking at a Seattle gas station, according to KIRO 7.

On July 20, a person was inside the 76 gas station at 351 Broad Street near the Space Needle but noticed something unfolding outside, Seattle Police said.

The victim reportedly spotted a man swinging a two-foot-long wooden stick at the victim's truck. When the victim went outside to see if there was damage to his truck, the suspect told him he was upset that the victim parked too close to his Nissan Sentra, authorities claim.

Wanting to avoid trouble, the victim told the man, identified as Case Steven Van-Batavia, that he planned to move his truck. As the victim was heading to his vehicle, that's when Van-Batavia struck him in the back of the head, according to King County prosecutors.

"The victim was admitted to the hospital for a hematoma behind his left ear and bleeding on his brain," reporters learned.

Police officers later found Van-Batavia swinging the stick on Denny Way. When they ordered him to drop the stick multiple times, the suspect allegedly ran at officers and swung the stick, striking a patrol vehicle and causing damage.

Van-Batavia was taken into custody on a charge of third-degree assault.