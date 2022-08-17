WATCH: Missouri Pastor Goes Off On Followers For Not Buying Him New Watch

A Kansas City pastor has gone viral after a portion of his sermon was posted on TikTok.

The video shows the man visibly upset as he speaks to the church, going off on his congregation for not giving him enough money to buy a new watch. "See, that's how I know you're still poor, broke, busted and disgusted, because of how you've been honoring me," he said.

He goes on to ask, "I'm not worth your McDonalds money? I'm not worth your Red Lobster money? I ain't worth your Louis Vuitton? I ain't worth your Prada? I'm not worth your Gucci?" as people in the audience yell in the background. It's unclear if they're yelling in agreement with the pastor or not.

"I'm saying this because I want you to understand just what God is saying," he added. The man also noted, to what he called his "cheap sons and daughters," that he asked for the watch last year and he still doesn't have it in August.

The video was posted by the account kansascitydefender with a caption that reads, "It's pastors like these that give the church a bad name [and] also why a lot of our generation left the church." You can watch the full video below.