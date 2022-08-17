Watch The Northern Lights Shine Over Michigan This Week

Michiganders have an increased chance of seeing the northern lights this week, according to WOOD-TV News.

Right now, it appears those north of Lake Superior will have the best chance of seeing the aurora. The sun is currently in an "active cycle," which means there is an increase of sun spots and coronal mass ejections. Experts are saying the sun has generated a class C2.4 flare with a rough arrival time to Earth on August 17 and 18.

In addition, the weather seems to be on Michigan residents' side when it comes to seeing the display. The night skies are expected to be mostly clear with dry conditions and low humidity. However, the moon phase will be a waning gibbous later this week, with more than 50% illumination. City lights could also lessen the opportunity to see the northern lights on August 17 and 18, so your best chance at seeing the aurora is to stay away from the city.

One of the best ways to determine if you will be able to see the northern lights is the KP Index forecast. In general, the Upper Peninsula sees the northern lights when the KP Index is 4-6, and West Michigan sees the northern light when the KP Index is 6-8. The forecast for August 17 and 18 is currently higher than 5.