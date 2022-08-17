WATCH: Two UFOs Seen Flying Over Missouri

Two UFOs were reportedly seen Friday night (August 12) flying over East Prairie, Missouri, according to a video uploaded to YouTube.

The individual who took the video said they were walking up the sidewalk to their apartment at about 7:45 p.m. when they looked up at the sky and saw a bright white light. "I only saw one at first, then the other, so I turned the video on."

In the video, viewers can see a small, bright white dot move towards the right side of the screen. Then, it appears to stop briefly as another flying object approaches from the opposite direction. As the second object passes, the first appears to immediately change course to follow the other bright white light. You can watch the full video below.

"I wish I had videoed it longer, but I thought, 'No way that’s a UFO,' until I looked at my video. [I've never seen] planes or nothing move like that. They were so bright, you really can’t tell how bright in the video, but I’m convinced that what I [saw] was not from here. I’ve always wanted to see a UFO, and now I believe I did."

