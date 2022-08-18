This Is Wisconsin’s Best Mexican Restaurant

The complimentary chips and salsa are enough to get anything through the door of a Mexican restaurant, but the delicious meals that follow are what keep people coming back for more time and again. From cheesy quesadillas to steamy fajita's, you truly can not go wrong at a Mexican restaurant, no matter what you chose off of the menu. Whether you are a vegetarian or a die-hard meat eater, there is always something for everyone to enjoy.

However, some Mexican restaurants truly soar above the rest. Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every U.S. state. They named Botana's Restaurant in Milwaukee as the best of the best in Wisconsin. Here's what they had to say about it:

Any meal that starts with complimentary chips and salsa is an automatic win in our book. And at Botana’s, where the chef is from Guadalajara, Mexico, things only get better when your sizzling-hot entree comes out, particularly if you ordered their popular tequila shrimp. Enjoy it out on the open-air patio if the weather is nice. Here are more tasty reasons to love Wisconsin.

Planning on taking a road trip soon? Check out the full list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state in America.