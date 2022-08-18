One of Texas' most adorable children is getting his big break!

Brice Gonzalez, one half of viral TikTok sensation Enkyboys, landed a role on George Lopez's new TV show, he said in a video earlier this week, according to MySanAntonio. The Enkyboys is a father-son duo made up of Brice and Randy Gonzalez, who share hilarious skits on TikTok. They blew up online in November 2019 and have over 15 million followers.

"I'm in California because I'm doing a show with George Lopez," Brice said in a video as he choked back tears about missing his parents. He said he's in California with his grandma for two weeks while his parents are back in Texas for chemotherapy. Randy was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in late 2021.