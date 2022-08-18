Adorably Hilarious Texas TikTok Star Lands Role On George Lopez's New Show

By Dani Medina

August 18, 2022

Photo: NBC

One of Texas' most adorable children is getting his big break!

Brice Gonzalez, one half of viral TikTok sensation Enkyboys, landed a role on George Lopez's new TV show, he said in a video earlier this week, according to MySanAntonio. The Enkyboys is a father-son duo made up of Brice and Randy Gonzalez, who share hilarious skits on TikTok. They blew up online in November 2019 and have over 15 million followers.

"I'm in California because I'm doing a show with George Lopez," Brice said in a video as he choked back tears about missing his parents. He said he's in California with his grandma for two weeks while his parents are back in Texas for chemotherapy. Randy was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in late 2021.

Lopez's new show, Lopez Vs. Lopez, is a "working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between," according to Deadline. The show stars George Lopez, his daughter Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva (Orange Is the New Black), Matt Shively (True Jackson, VP) and Laci Mosley (iCarly). No air date has been set yet.

This isn't Brice's first rodeo, though! He was featured in Eva Longoria's Flamin' Hot movie project as one of the main character's sons. The film is set to be released later this year.

@enkyboys

Toco Tuesday!!! Smile 😃!! last toco mine 😂sorry Brice #enkyboy #enkyboys

♬ original sound - ปิรันย่า - Piranha
