Another '90s Alt-Rock Fest Just Got Axed At The Last Minute

By Katrina Nattress

August 18, 2022

Good Vibrations Festival 2008 - Sydney
Photo: Getty Images AsiaPac

It has not been a good week for the '90s alt-rock festival circuit. Festival Nation, which boasted performances from EverclearFilterCandleboxSugar RaySoul AsylumSpongeFastball, and Cracker, got canceled last weekend after a number of bands jumped ship, citing logistical issues as their reasons for pulling out.

Now another '90s nostalgia festival is getting axed at the last minute. The Spyglass Music Festival was supposed to take place at Spyglass Ridge Winery in Sunbury, Pennsylvania August 19-21, with Everclear, Lit, Fuel, and Fastball set as headliners. Fuel announced that the event was no longer happening "due to unforeseen circumstances" in an Instagram post but didn't give any further information.

Oddly, the Spyglass Ridge Winery has no mention of the cancelation on its social media; however, if you go to its website the festival is listed as canceled. As Stereogum pointed out, a Facebook commenter mentioned that they received an email indicating the event was canceled because of low ticket sales and staffing shortages. Oof.

These cancelations are not a good sign for the legacy acts that make a living on nostalgia. We'll just have to wait and see what the future holds. For now, see Fuels' post below.

EverclearFuel
