Brian Stelter Out At CNN

Brian Stelter is out at CNN after the network announced the cancelation of his show, Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter, on Thursday (August 18).

Reliable Sources, which has aired in various iterations since 1993, will broadcast its final episode on Sunday (August 21).

“As a result Brian Stelter will leave the company,” a CNN spokesperson said via CNN Business. “We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors.”

CNN executive vice president of talent and content development Amy Entellis praised Stelter, who joined the network as Reliable Sources' third full-time host and also worked as a chief media correspondent in November 2013, having previously worked as a media reporter for the New York Times since 2007.

“Stelter came to CNN from the New York Times as the nation’s top media reporter. He departs CNN an impeccable broadcaster,” she said in a statement. “We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show.”

Stelter said he was "proud of what we accomplished on Reliable Sources and so thankful for the viewers who tuned in every week for our examination of the media, truth and the stories that shape our world" during his nine-year tenure with CNN.

“It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential,” Stelter said in a statement to CNN Business. “I’ll have more to say on Sunday.”

Reliable Sources is a Sunday morning talk show that was initially hosted by Bernard Kalb (1993-98) and later Howard Kurtz (1998-2013).