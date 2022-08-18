Demi Lovato Says Hayley Williams Is Her 'Dream Collaboration'
By Yashira C.
Demi Lovato opened up about the biggest influences for her new album Holy Fvck and her dream collaboration in a new radio interview, via NME.
The "Substance" singer named Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams as her dream collaborator. “I’ve known Hayley [Williams] since… I think I met her when I was 15,” she shared adding, "I didn’t get to know her that well but…she’s one of my biggest influences." Later, she gushed over the singer's powerhouse vocals. “Vocally – oh my God. I mean, she’s still my dream collaboration. It’s never happened, but she’s still my dream collaboration. To be honest, I gave up on that dream collaboration. So I didn’t say it for years, but that’s always been my dream collaboration.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Lovato revealed some of the biggest influences for her soon-to-be-released album — Kelly Clarkson and Ashlee Simpson. She said Clarkson's '00s hit song "Since U Been Gone" was “one influence that really changed where I wanted to go directionally” and called it a "monster record." The singer then detailed how Clarkson's music influenced the new shift in her music. “And I saw the transformation of [Clarkson] as an artist go from R&B soul pop to pop rock,” she explained. “And I was like, wait, that’s what I want to do.” Holy Fvck is set to release on Friday, August 19.