Demi Lovato Says Hayley Williams Is Her 'Dream Collaboration'

Demi Lovato opened up about the biggest influences for her new album Holy Fvck and her dream collaboration in a new radio interview, via NME.

The "Substance" singer named Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams as her dream collaborator. “I’ve known Hayley [Williams] since… I think I met her when I was 15,” she shared adding, "I didn’t get to know her that well but…she’s one of my biggest influences." Later, she gushed over the singer's powerhouse vocals. “Vocally – oh my God. I mean, she’s still my dream collaboration. It’s never happened, but she’s still my dream collaboration. To be honest, I gave up on that dream collaboration. So I didn’t say it for years, but that’s always been my dream collaboration.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lovato revealed some of the biggest influences for her soon-to-be-released album — Kelly Clarkson and Ashlee Simpson. She said Clarkson's '00s hit song "Since U Been Gone" was “one influence that really changed where I wanted to go directionally” and called it a "monster record." The singer then detailed how Clarkson's music influenced the new shift in her music. “And I saw the transformation of [Clarkson] as an artist go from R&B soul pop to pop rock,” she explained. “And I was like, wait, that’s what I want to do.” Holy Fvck is set to release on Friday, August 19.