Deshaun Watson Addresses Extended Suspension, $5 Million Fine

Deshaun Watson addressed reporters Thursday (August 18) after the news of his expended suspension from the Cleveland Browns broke, according to FOX News.

The National Football League (NFL) announced they had come to agreement with the NFL Players Association that the quarterback will sit out of 11 games and pay a $5 million fine for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The penalty comes after Watson was accused in 24 civil lawsuits of sexually assaulting message therapists since March of 2021. He settled with 23 of the 24 accusers and avoided criminal charges. However, has continuously maintained his innocence throughout.

"I stood on my innocence and always said I never assaulted anyone or disrespect anyone and I continue to stand on that," he said (via (FOX News). "But at the same time, I have to continue to push forward in my life and my career. For us to be able to move forward, I have to be able to take steps and put pride to the side. I continue to stand on my innocence and keep pushing forward and always stood on not disrespecting or sexually assaulting anyone."

He also added that the settlements did not mean he was guilty.

"Just because settlement and things like that happen doesn’t mean that a person is guilty for anything," Watson said (via FOX News). "I feel like a person has the opportunity to stand on his innocence and prove that and we proved that on the legal side and we just gotta continue to push forward as an individual and as a person."