Jane's Addiction Recording First New Music In Nearly A Decade
By Katrina Nattress
August 18, 2022
Perry Farrell's had a busy summer. After playing a handful of reunion shows with Porno For Pyros, guitarist Peter DiStefano posted a photo of himself and the singer on Instagram with the caption "@pornoforpyros writing and recording new music." It will be the band's first new music in 25 years.
And that's not the only Farrell-fronted group to get back in the studio. Jane's Addiction is not only teasing new music on Twitter, but also implying a reunion with founding bassist Eric Avery. The band shared what appears to be a video clip from the studio. Though it's soundtracked by guitar feedback, it features Avery playing bass while Farrell lays down some vocals. There's not caption, so no additional details, but it will be Jane's first new music since 2013's stand alone single "Another Soulmate."
See the post below.
August 17, 2022
As if all these plans weren't enough, Farrell and Jane's Addiction will be hitting the road for a fall tour with Smashing Pumpkins in October. See a full list of dates below.
Smashing Pumpkins & Jane's Addiction Spirits on Fire tour dates
10/02 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX**
10/03 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX**
10/05 - Moody Center - Austin, TX**
10/07 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL**
10/08 - Hard Rock Casino - Hollywood, FL**
10/10 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN**
10/11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA**
10/13 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT**
10/14 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY**
10/16 - TD Garden - Boston, MA**
10/18 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC**
10/19 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY**
10/21 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA**
10/22 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA*^
10/24 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON**
10/26 - Bell Center - Montreal, QC**
10/27 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC**
10/29 - Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH*^
10/30 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI**
11/01 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO**
11/02 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI**
11/04 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN**
11/05 - United Center - Chicago, IL**
11/07 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO**
11/09 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA**
11/11 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC**
11/12 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA**
11/13 - Moda Center - Portland, OR**
11/15 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA**
11/16 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA**
11/18 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ**
11/19 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA**
** with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Poppy
*^ with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Meg Myers