Jane's Addiction Recording First New Music In Nearly A Decade

Perry Farrell's had a busy summer. After playing a handful of reunion shows with Porno For Pyros, guitarist Peter DiStefano posted a photo of himself and the singer on Instagram with the caption "@pornoforpyros writing and recording new music." It will be the band's first new music in 25 years.

And that's not the only Farrell-fronted group to get back in the studio. Jane's Addiction is not only teasing new music on Twitter, but also implying a reunion with founding bassist Eric Avery. The band shared what appears to be a video clip from the studio. Though it's soundtracked by guitar feedback, it features Avery playing bass while Farrell lays down some vocals. There's not caption, so no additional details, but it will be Jane's first new music since 2013's stand alone single "Another Soulmate."

See the post below.