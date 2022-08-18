Kanye West Defends Selling Yeezy Gap Clothes In Bags: 'I'm An Innovator'

"Look, man. I'm a innovator," Ye said. "And I'm not here to sit up here and apologize about my ideas. That's exactly what the media tries to do. Make us apologize for any idea that doesn't fall under exactly the way they want us to think."



The backlash arrived in the days after the Time Square location opened up a few weeks ago. Once images and video of the large bags full of clothing hit social media, critics began going in on Ye. While some complained about customers having to sift through the bags inside of taking cloths off a rack or shelf, Ye claims that his set-up is not a joke or a publicity stunt.



"It's not a joke," Ye added. "This is not a game. This is not just some celebrity collaboration. This is my life. I'm fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people."



See what the Yeezy Gap section looks like below.