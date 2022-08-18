Kanye West Defends Selling Yeezy Gap Clothes In Bags: 'I'm An Innovator'

By Tony M. Centeno

August 18, 2022

Kanye West
Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West believes his overall message behind selling his Yeezy Gap clothing out of massive bags at the first in-person location is being "misrepresented" and "misunderstood."

During an exclusive interview Fox News aired on Thursday, August 18, Ye responded to the backlash he's seen online after people believed that he was selling his new Yeezy Gap clothing from huge trash bags. His new line of Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga clothes are currently on sale at the Gap store in Times Square. The Donda rapper and fashion designer said he won't apologize for the way he's presenting his new collection.

"Look, man. I'm a innovator," Ye said. "And I'm not here to sit up here and apologize about my ideas. That's exactly what the media tries to do. Make us apologize for any idea that doesn't fall under exactly the way they want us to think."

The backlash arrived in the days after the Time Square location opened up a few weeks ago. Once images and video of the large bags full of clothing hit social media, critics began going in on Ye. While some complained about customers having to sift through the bags inside of taking cloths off a rack or shelf, Ye claims that his set-up is not a joke or a publicity stunt.

"It's not a joke," Ye added. "This is not a game. This is not just some celebrity collaboration. This is my life. I'm fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people."

See what the Yeezy Gap section looks like below.

