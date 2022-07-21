Kanye West's Yeezy Gap Available In Flagship Stores For The First Time
By Tony M. Centeno
July 21, 2022
Kanye West has been rocking pieces from his new clothing line every chance he gets from his Donda 2 concert in Miami to special occasions like the 2022 BET Awards. Now fans will able to buy his latest Yeezy Gap products in person.
On Wednesday, July 20, Ye revealed that his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga fall/winter clothing line will be available in person for the first time at Gap's flagship store in Times Square in New York City. The Donda rapper and fashion mogul teased his clothing line's inaugural arrival at Gap stores with an abstract ad featuring two silent people dressed in items from the collection, including Ye's signature face mask.
YEEZY GAP pic.twitter.com/wgCR2GQDR3— Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) July 20, 2022
“[Gap] has been reengineered and distilled to its most essential form in Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga’s vision of utilitarian design," the brand said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. The entry into Gap stores fulfills the vision to deliver Yeezy Gap design on a larger scale."
So far, Gap's time Square store is the only flagship store selling his new clothing line, but select stores across the country will have them soon enough. According to the brand's new Instagram account, there will an array of products available including hoodies, shirts, pants, body suits, boots and more.
Ye debuted Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga earlier this year. The clothing has only been available online up until now. Gap is the first physical store to sell the items but they won't be for long. Earlier this month, Ye filed to trademark "YZYSPLY" for retail stores, online ordering services and only retail store services. According to legal documents posted by TMZ, the store is planning to offer a wide range of items including shirts, socks, hats, visors, tennis wear, G-strings and an array of headwear and footwear.
For those who can't make it to the store, you can cop your Yeezy Gap items online at Yeezy Gap, Balenciaga.com and other high-end retailers like Farfetch, MyTheresa and LuisaViaRoma. Check out scenes from the debut of Kanye West's Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection in New York City below.
YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA Times Square Official pop-up pic.twitter.com/KWYoc5dDPf— Donda Times (@dondatimes) July 21, 2022
Images of the YEEZY X GAP pop up store in NYC pic.twitter.com/o0nmZvcY1B— Donda Times (@dondatimes) July 21, 2022