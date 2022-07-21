Kanye West's Yeezy Gap Available In Flagship Stores For The First Time

By Tony M. Centeno

July 21, 2022

Kanye West
Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West has been rocking pieces from his new clothing line every chance he gets from his Donda 2 concert in Miami to special occasions like the 2022 BET Awards. Now fans will able to buy his latest Yeezy Gap products in person.

On Wednesday, July 20, Ye revealed that his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga fall/winter clothing line will be available in person for the first time at Gap's flagship store in Times Square in New York City. The Donda rapper and fashion mogul teased his clothing line's inaugural arrival at Gap stores with an abstract ad featuring two silent people dressed in items from the collection, including Ye's signature face mask.

“[Gap] has been reengineered and distilled to its most essential form in Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga’s vision of utilitarian design," the brand said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. The entry into Gap stores fulfills the vision to deliver Yeezy Gap design on a larger scale."

So far, Gap's time Square store is the only flagship store selling his new clothing line, but select stores across the country will have them soon enough. According to the brand's new Instagram account, there will an array of products available including hoodies, shirts, pants, body suits, boots and more.

Ye debuted Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga earlier this year. The clothing has only been available online up until now. Gap is the first physical store to sell the items but they won't be for long. Earlier this month, Ye filed to trademark "YZYSPLY" for retail stores, online ordering services and only retail store services. According to legal documents posted by TMZ, the store is planning to offer a wide range of items including shirts, socks, hats, visors, tennis wear, G-strings and an array of headwear and footwear.

For those who can't make it to the store, you can cop your Yeezy Gap items online at Yeezy GapBalenciaga.com and other high-end retailers like FarfetchMyTheresa and LuisaViaRoma. Check out scenes from the debut of Kanye West's Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection in New York City below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.