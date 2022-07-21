“[Gap] has been reengineered and distilled to its most essential form in Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga’s vision of utilitarian design," the brand said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. The entry into Gap stores fulfills the vision to deliver Yeezy Gap design on a larger scale."



So far, Gap's time Square store is the only flagship store selling his new clothing line, but select stores across the country will have them soon enough. According to the brand's new Instagram account, there will an array of products available including hoodies, shirts, pants, body suits, boots and more.



Ye debuted Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga earlier this year. The clothing has only been available online up until now. Gap is the first physical store to sell the items but they won't be for long. Earlier this month, Ye filed to trademark "YZYSPLY" for retail stores, online ordering services and only retail store services. According to legal documents posted by TMZ, the store is planning to offer a wide range of items including shirts, socks, hats, visors, tennis wear, G-strings and an array of headwear and footwear.



For those who can't make it to the store, you can cop your Yeezy Gap items online at Yeezy Gap, Balenciaga.com and other high-end retailers like Farfetch, MyTheresa and LuisaViaRoma. Check out scenes from the debut of Kanye West's Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection in New York City below.