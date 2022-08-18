Nappy Roots Rapper Shot After Being Robbed & Kidnapped

“I am certainly relieved that my business partner and brother Scales is safe and recovering…that is what is most important” said William Hughes aka Skinny DeVille of Nappy Roots and co-owner of the brewery. “We are certainly also praying for the patron who was shot outside the establishment.”



Adams was able to escape the robber's clutches, but he was shot in the leg during the process. He was rushed to the hospital to treat his injuries. Meanwhile, police found his car parked on a street in Hapeville. As of this report, authorities are still searching for the suspects.



This is the first time any crime has been committed since Atlantucky Brewing opened up earlier this year. The name was inspired by the group's roots in Atlanta and Kentucky. Despite the robbery, no damage was done to the brewery nor were there any funds stolen. The group expects Adams to make a full recovery and return to work "as soon as possible."

