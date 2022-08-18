PHOTO: Sports Stars Julie And Zach Ertz Welcome First Child
By Jason Hall
August 18, 2022
United States Women's National Team midfielder Julie Ertz and her husband, Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz, announced the birth of their first child, Madden Matthew Ertz, on Thursday (August 18).
"Our whole world! Hallelujah," Julie and Zach Ertz both tweeted.
Julie initially announced her pregnancy in April, tweeting, “Adding to our starting lineup…Baby Ertz," along with two photos of herself and her husband.
Madden appears to have been born one week prior to the couple's post, according to a sign shown in the photo.
The couple were engaged in 2016 after Zach proposed at Klein Field, the Stanford University baseball stadium where they had originally met and wed in 2017.
Madden Matthew Ertz 💙 Our whole world!— Julie Ertz (@julieertz) August 18, 2022
Hallelujah 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Rsl2vJtsTQ
Julie Ertz, who was named the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year in 2017, has been a member the USWNT since 2013 -- having previously played for the United States' U15, U18, U20 and U23 teams -- which included winning two FIFA Women's World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019.
The 30-year-old spent her entire club career with the Chicago Red Stars (2014-21) of the National Women's Soccer League before her rights were traded to the Angel City Football Club ahead of its upcoming expansion draft.
Zach Ertz is a former Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowl selection, having spent his entire career with the Philadelphia Eagles until being traded to the Cardinals midway through the 2021 NFL season.
The California native set an NFL single-season record for most receptions by a tight end with 116 in 2018.