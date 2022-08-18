PHOTO: Sports Stars Julie And Zach Ertz Welcome First Child

United States Women's National Team midfielder Julie Ertz and her husband, Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz, announced the birth of their first child, Madden Matthew Ertz, on Thursday (August 18).

"Our whole world! Hallelujah," Julie and Zach Ertz both tweeted.

Julie initially announced her pregnancy in April, tweeting, “Adding to our starting lineup…Baby Ertz," along with two photos of herself and her husband.

Madden appears to have been born one week prior to the couple's post, according to a sign shown in the photo.

The couple were engaged in 2016 after Zach proposed at Klein Field, the Stanford University baseball stadium where they had originally met and wed in 2017.