Popular Raleigh Restaurant Closing After Nearly 10 Years

A popular restaurant in downtown Raleigh is closing its doors at the end of the month after serving the community for nearly a decade.

Garland has been treating the City of Oaks to its Indian and Asian cuisine at its West Martin Street location since it opened in 2013, thanks to husband and wife co-owners Paul Siler and Cheetie Kumar, the latter of whom also serves as chef, WRAL reports.

Kumar and Siler penned the farewell announcement in a post on the restaurant's Instagram page, saying it was "with many emotions" they announced the decision.

"Operating on Martin Street for more than a decade and being an important part of Downtown Raleigh has brought us more joy and fulfillment than we could have dreamed," the post states. "We have evolved over this time and feel so proud of becoming a part of this community."