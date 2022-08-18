Rick Ross Responds After Several Wingstop Locations Fined Over $100,000
By Tony M. Centeno
August 18, 2022
Rick Ross is taking accountability after several Wingstop locations owned by his family members in Mississippi were hit with numerous fines that amount to over $100,000.
On Wednesday afternoon, August 17, Rozay took to his Instagram Stories to reflect on the trove of violations the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOLWHD) discovered at five Wingstop locations franchised by Rick Ross and owned by his sister Tawanda Roberts and mother Tommie Roberts. Last week, the DOLWHD revealed that they retrieved $114,427 "in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties" due to violations involving 244 employees. Ross acknowledged the mishap and ensured that he'll "never make the same mistake twice."
"When you’re running a business, there will be mistakes," Rozay said. "But as the biggest boss, you never make the same mistake twice. You see, accountability. Taking accountability is big when you the biggest. And remember this, most successful people don’t take stumbling as a set back, but actually a stepping stone to greater things you heard me? Let’s be great. A toast to the hustlers."
The DOLWHD's investigation found that Boss Wings Enterprises LLC reportedly paid their employees below the federal minimum of $7.25 and allowed a 15-year-old employee to work past 10 p.m. on multiple occasions in June 2021. Mississippi law states workers under 16 can't work past 7 p.m. There were also instances where employees were illegally forced to finance their own background checks, cash register shortages, safety training and uniforms.
"Our franchise agreement requires all of our franchisees to operate under our operating standards, which requires compliance with all laws and regulations," a Wingstop spokesperson previously told USA TODAY. "We were not previously aware of the DOL action against Boss Wings LLC."
Rick Ross owns numerous Wingstops restaurants across the country and several Checkers & Rally's franchises in Miami.