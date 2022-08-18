Rick Ross Responds After Several Wingstop Locations Fined Over $100,000

"When you’re running a business, there will be mistakes," Rozay said. "But as the biggest boss, you never make the same mistake twice. You see, accountability. Taking accountability is big when you the biggest. And remember this, most successful people don’t take stumbling as a set back, but actually a stepping stone to greater things you heard me? Let’s be great. A toast to the hustlers."



The DOLWHD's investigation found that Boss Wings Enterprises LLC reportedly paid their employees below the federal minimum of $7.25 and allowed a 15-year-old employee to work past 10 p.m. on multiple occasions in June 2021. Mississippi law states workers under 16 can't work past 7 p.m. There were also instances where employees were illegally forced to finance their own background checks, cash register shortages, safety training and uniforms.



"Our franchise agreement requires all of our franchisees to operate under our operating standards, which requires compliance with all laws and regulations," a Wingstop spokesperson previously told USA TODAY. "We were not previously aware of the DOL action against Boss Wings LLC."



Rick Ross owns numerous Wingstops restaurants across the country and several Checkers & Rally's franchises in Miami.