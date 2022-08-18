Selena Gomez Teases Upcoming Collaboration With REMA

Gomez has been hinting at new music for a while. She first got fans excited when she revealed in an interview that she had officially returned to the studio and was working on new material. "I just finished Season 4 of my cooking show [Selena + Chef], and I am in L.A. working on my album now," Gomez told Deadline's Crew Call. She also teased that she would be open to taking her music on the road again. "I am open to a tour, 1,000 percent," she said. "But I obviously have obligations and things that I want to do, so, when the time's right. It's not the top of my priority list."

Her upcoming project will follow her 2021 Spanish EP Revelación, which earned Gomez her very first Grammy nomination for best Latin pop album. Meanwhile, REMA is fresh off releasing his debut album Rave & Roses which saw him team up with artists like AJ Tracey, Chris Brown, 6lack, and Yseult.

As we await new music, you can watch Selena on her HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef, which is gearing up for its fourth season, and on the Hulu hit Only Murders in the Building, for which she's nominated for the 2022 Emmy Awards as an executive producer.