Did Selena Gomez Film Her Cooking Show At The 'Hannah Montana' House?

Other fans were certain that it had to be the iconic home where Miley Cyrus' fictional Stewart family lived. “Alex Russo has Miley Stewart’s house… Ok I’m gonna cry,” one fan wrote referencing Gomez’s Wizards of Waverly Place character. Another fan tweeted, “I KNEW IT WAS FAMILIAR…MY CHILDHOOD.”

Choosing that specific Malibu beach house also has fans crossing their fingers for a surprise Miley cameo. So far, Selena's confirmed guests this season include Adrienne Cheatham, Nick DiGiovanni, Devonn Francis, Top Chef winner Kristen Kish, Priya Krishna, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Gordon Ramsay, Rachael Ray, and Paola Velez.

Selena + Chef premieres on August 18th on HBO Max.