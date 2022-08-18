'Stranger Things' Star Jamie Bower Opens Up About Meaning Behind New Song

Add another Stranger Things star with a music career to the list — Jamie Bower. The actor who portrays season 4's villain Vecna is pursuing solo music and released his latest single "I Am" on August 12. In a new interview with Alternative Press, he opened up about the meaning behind the new song, his opinion on "gatekeeping" music, and more.

When asked about the song's message, he shared that it was a continuation of previously released tracks. "It’s a continuation of the story I’ve started with 'Run On' and also with 'Paralysed' and 'Start the Fire.' I called those two beginning bodies of work the 'Prologue,'" he explained. "I always saw it as the introduction into this story I want to be telling," he continued. "With 'Run On,' it was the idea this person is searching for something more, and I've always been fascinated with worlds beyond worlds [and] how everything is delicately interconnected. I marry that with the story of Dante’s Inferno — the character’s entered this desert wasteland, and I’ve done a poem, a voice-over, which describes the surroundings that they find themself in."

Later in the interview, Bower was asked about his thoughts on gatekeeping in music — especially after the show has brought so many older tracks into the mainstream again. "I think it's fantastic," he said. "I remember when I was younger, you’d go and see a band in some small venue, and then all of a sudden six months later, they become the biggest thing." He continued, "Everyone will be talking about them, and you’d be like, 'Well, I was there first!' Now I don’t think like that at all. I think it's great. Word of mouth is so important, I wouldn’t know about half the things I know about now unless somebody had told me about it."

Check out the new track below: