This Is Minnesota’s Best Mexican Restaurant

The complimentary chips and salsa are enough to get anything through the door of a Mexican restaurant, but the delicious meals that follow are what keep people coming back for more time and again. From cheesy quesadillas to steamy fajita's, you truly can not go wrong at a Mexican restaurant, no matter what you chose off of the menu. Whether you are a vegetarian or a die-hard meat eater, there is always something for everyone to enjoy.

However, some Mexican restaurants truly soar above the rest. Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every U.S. state. They named Andale Taqueria & Mercado in Richfield, which has even ben featured on Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, as the best of the best in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

Featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, this Minnesota must-visit is what Guy Fieri calls “a real-deal Mexican joint.” And while Guy personally enjoyed the juicy tacos el pastor, other fan favorites include the gooey quesadillas and the spicy pozole (make the slow cooker version).

Planning on taking a road trip soon? Check out the full list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state in America.