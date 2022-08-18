This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado

Mexican food has been a staple in American dining for ages. Whether you're craving tacos, enchiladas, mole, or other kinds of dishes, there's a restaurant that will serve that and more. Depending on what kind of restaurant you visit, you may be exposed to new or different recipes, as well.

For the lovers of Mexican food out there, Taste of Home found the best Mexican restaurant in every state. The list includes upscale establishments, hole-in-the-wall joints, places dedicated to tacos, and much more.

El Taco De Mexico is the No. 1 Mexican restaurant in Colorado! Writers explain:

"There’s a secret to ordering at El Taco de Mexico: no matter what you get (whether it’s tacos, enchiladas or a burrito), make sure you ask for it 'smothered.' Your meal will come drenched in their legendary green chile sauce, which is as spicy as these tongue-tingling recipes."