This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

August 18, 2022

Mexican Chimichanga Burrito
Photo: Getty Images

Mexican food has been a staple in American dining for ages. Whether you're craving tacos, enchiladas, mole, or other kinds of dishes, there's a restaurant that will serve that and more. Depending on what kind of restaurant you visit, you may be exposed to new or different recipes, as well.

For the lovers of Mexican food out there, Taste of Home found the best Mexican restaurant in every state. The list includes upscale establishments, hole-in-the-wall joints, places dedicated to tacos, and much more.

El Taco De Mexico is the No. 1 Mexican restaurant in Colorado! Writers explain:

"There’s a secret to ordering at El Taco de Mexico: no matter what you get (whether it’s tacos, enchiladas or a burrito), make sure you ask for it 'smothered.' Your meal will come drenched in their legendary green chile sauce, which is as spicy as these tongue-tingling recipes."

Taking a closer look at their menu, they also serve delicious breakfast plates! You can get huevos rancheroes, burritos, or platters that come with tortillas, rice, and beans.

You can find this family-owned restaurant at 714 Santa Fe Dr. in Denver. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Check out Taste of Home's full list of amazing Mexican restaurants.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.