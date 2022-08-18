This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

August 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Mexican food has been a staple in American dining for ages. Whether you're craving tacos, enchiladas, mole, or other kinds of dishes, there's a restaurant that will serve that and more. Depending on what kind of restaurant you visit, you may be exposed to new or different recipes, as well.

For the lovers of Mexican food out there, Taste of Home found the best Mexican restaurant in every state. The list includes upscale establishments, hole-in-the-wall joints, places dedicated to tacos, and much more.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila is the No. 1 Mexican restaurant in Florida! Writers explain:

"Taco Tuesday just got a lot more fun thanks to this Miami mainstay. Bite into creative combos including tacos el Cubano, the regional specialty made with carnitas, truffle, fried plantains and chicharrones. Don’t live near South Beach? Make one of these mouthwatering Mexican meals instead."

Taking a closer look at their menu, they serve all kinds of tacos, burritos, bowls, and appetizers. They also have a happy hour special. Ask about the drinks if you visit.

You can find Bodega at 1220 16th St. in Miami Beach. They're available for dine-in, curbside pickup, delivery, and catering.

Check out Taste of Home's full list of amazing Mexican restaurants.

