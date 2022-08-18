This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Tennessee

Tennessee may be known for its traditional Southern cuisine, or even regional dishes like Memphis-style barbecue or Nashville Hot Chicken, but the Volunteer State is also home to plenty of restaurants serving up delicious and authentic Mexican cuisine.

Taste of Home searched the country to find the absolute best Mexican restaurant in each state, including this popular favorite in Tennessee. According to the site: "From eclectic taco joints to upscale eateries, we've rounded up the very best Mexican restaurants across America."

So which Mexican restaurant in Tennessee is considered the best in the state?

Mas Tacos Por Favor

Located in Nashville, Mas Tacos Por Favor is a favorite for a reason, giving customers a chance to try tasty tacos like the fish tacos or fried avocado to its street-style tacos. According to one Yelp reviewer: "When the menu is simple and small, they gotta get it right. Thousands of reviews weren't wrong! Delicious!"

Mas Tacos Por Favor is located at 732 Mcferrin Avenue in Nashville.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about Tennessee's best Mexican restaurant:

"'More tacos please' is exactly what you'll be saying when you step up to the counter at this Nashville novelty, where each scratch-made treat is just $3. And while there's always a wait (sometimes the line wraps around the building!), it's well worth it for the fried avocado taco."

Check out Taste of Home's full report to see the best Mexican restaurant in each state.