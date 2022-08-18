This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

August 18, 2022

Crispy Fried Birria Tacos
Photo: Getty Images

Mexican food has been a staple in American dining for ages. Whether you're craving tacos, enchiladas, mole, or other kinds of dishes, there's a restaurant that will serve that and more. Depending on what kind of restaurant you visit, you may be exposed to new or different recipes, as well.

For the lovers of Mexican food out there, Taste of Home found the best Mexican restaurant in every state. The list includes upscale establishments, hole-in-the-wall joints, places dedicated to tacos, and much more.

Taco Chukis is the No. 1 Mexican restaurant in Washington! Writers explain:

"'To have and to fold' should be the motto at this Seattle secret spot where, as the name suggests, tacos reign supreme. Tucked away in the city’s trendy Capitol Hill, Taco Chukis is home to inventive eats like the prickly pear cactus tacos for vegetarians or the signature Taco Chukis, filled with adobo pork and topped with a juicy slice of grilled pineapple. If you haven’t tried grilled pineapple yet—we implore you to give it a go."

Taco Chukis has four locations across Seattle. All of them are available for dine-in, but it varies by location when it comes to curbside pickup, takeout, and delivery.

Check out Taste of Home's full list of amazing Mexican restaurants.

