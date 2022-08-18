This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Chicago

Loaded fries are a genius way to turn a snack into a meal. The popular menu item can be topped with chili, cheese, scallions, tomato, sour cream, ranch, buffalo chicken, bacon, pork, jackfruit, and so much more! Some restaurants will even allow you to choose the toppings that you want to create a custom order. There is one restaurant in Chicago that serves loaded fries to such perfection that you won't even want to alter them due to the exceptional flavor combination that the signature dish offers.

According to LoveFood, the best loaded fries in the entire city can be found at Au Cheval. At this Windy City standout, the signature fries are served extra crispy and are topped with a fried egg.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best loaded fries in the entire state:

"Upmarket Chicago diner Au Cheval – which really looks more like a swanky bar – is known for its burgers, but people also flock here for the crispy fries. In a classic mornay sauce (a béchamel enriched with cheese) and drizzled with garlic aioli before being topped with a fried egg, these fries just work. Au Cheval has also opened a restaurant in New York and, yes, crispy fries are on that menu too."