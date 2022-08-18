Thousands Of Tarantulas Will March Through Colorado Soon

It's that time of the year again, Coloradans. Hoards of tarantulas will soon march through the southern region of the state for its annual migration.

Tens of thousands of these huge, hairy spiders will be looking for mates as nighttime temperatures start to cool down. Experts say the migration typically starts in late August and goes through October. Last year, these huge spiders didn't start looking for mates until early September.

You can find these eligible bachelors creeping around on soccer fields, parking lots, university campuses, and more. Plenty of spider-seekers flock to Colorado to get a glimpse of these neat arachnids during the migration. Wildlife officials say the best time to visit is mid-September when the phenomenon peaks.

OutThere Colorado suggested some great places to watch tarantulas:

Comanche National Grassland near La Junta

The area north of Ordway on Highway 71

The area between La Junta and Kim on Highway 109

La Junta's tourism website also provides tips, information, and more popular viewing sites.

Tarantulas aren't dangerous to humans, but they can throw hairs, or give you a nasty bite that feels like a bee sting. Experts advise not interacting with the spiders. Just admire them from a distance.

There are five species of tarantulas in the Centennial State: the Colorado chocolate brown tarantula, the Oklahoma brown tarantula, the Grand Canyon black tarantula, Aphonopelma coloradanum, and Aphonopelma vogelae.