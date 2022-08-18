Tiger Cub Rumored To Have Escaped Zoo Found In Texas Home During Arrest

A tiger cub was found by police while executing an arrest warrant at a home in Dallas this week.

The Dallas Police Department were assisting U.S. Marshals with a federal warrant in the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane around 2 p.m. on Wednesday (August 17), according to WFAA. When police found the tiger cub, that was enclosed in a cage, they called animal control. The cub is currently in the custody of Dallas Animal Services at an "undisclosed location," the agency said in a statement.

The cub was caged the entire time and "did not become loose on the streets," as many social media rumors have suggested. The Dallas Zoo confirmed this tiger cub did not escape from zoo grounds. The cub didn't even belong to the zoo.

"We are aware of a rumor that is circulating - we want to assure everyone our tigers are all accounted for and safe here at the Zoo. We saw messages online and heard from concerned local neighbors and wanted to set minds at ease about your Dallas Zoo!" the Dallas Zoo said in a tweet.