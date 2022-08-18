Viral TikTok Shows Georgia Woman's Entire Eyelid Ripped Off By 'Devil' Dog

Nearly a year and a half ago, Atlanta native Kelsey Salmon went to get her eyelashes done for her birthday party when something went horribly wrong. She recently participated in a TikTok trend in which she re-shared photographs from the incident and described the reaction of her lash technician after the dog ripped off her eyelid. The TikTok video shows a photo of the detached eyelid with the lash extensions still intact.

"When the lash techs devil dog rips off my eyelid and she picks it up off the floor & says you dropped your eyelid," the post reads.

According to New York Post, Salmon's usual lash technician was all booked up, so she found a new technician on Instagram. Salmon pet the technicians dog who sat in her lap while she was getting her lashes done. All of a sudden, the dog lunged at her face and bit down so hard on her new extensions that it ripped off her entire eyelid.

She told New York Post that the lash technician gave her a dirty towel to clean up the blood and called the ambulance. Salmon called her mom who met her at the hospital as she was rushed into emergency surgery. Dramatic photos show Salmon's left eye entirely exposed before being re-attached. It took months of antibiotics before the stitches were able to dissolve, and she could once again open her eye.