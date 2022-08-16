Georgia Mother Pepper-Sprays Bus Full Of Students, Arrested

A Georgia mother was arrested on Tuesday morning after she went into a bus full of elementary school students and started spraying pepper spray. According to WSB-TV, 30-year-old Shaquayle Cuyler was dropping her children off at the bus stop when she got into an altercation with the bus driver. Cuyler proceeded to enter the bus and take out a can of pepper-spray when the argument escalated.

WSB-TV mentioned that there were 24 total students seated on the bus when Cuyler sprayed the dangerous substance throughout the air. The police were called to the scene and Glynn County emergency medical services came to help treat the injured children. Once all of the students were treated, they were transported to school on another bus.

The bus driver and monitor were most effected by the pepper-spray. WSB-TV said that both individuals had to be transported to a local hospital for further evaluation following the argument. As the investigation continues, Cuyler resides in jail and faces charges encompassing first degree cruelty to children, reckless conduct, disruption of a public bus, and multiple counts of battery. Wether or not the woman's children had already boarded the bus at the time of the attack has yet to be released.