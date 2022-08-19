2 North Carolina Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.

North Carolina has once again proven itself to be one of the best states to find barbecue. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.

Texas proves it does everything bigger by being the best state overall for barbecue, with several cities of the Lone Star state grabbing a place on the list, including the top two spots. However, plenty of states were represented well on the list. North Carolina even had two cities on the list, with one ranking in the Top 15.

So which cities in North Carolina made the list?

Raleigh and Charlotte

North Carolina's famous style of barbecue led to both cities finding a spot on the list. Coming in at No. 14 overall, Raleigh got the lead over Charlotte, No. 21, thanks in part to its larger number of BBQ restaurants per 100,000 residents. Charlotte's restaurants, however, had a slightly higher average Yelp rating.

Here are the Top 25 cities in the country for BBQ:

San Antonio, Texas Austin, Texas San Jose, California Nashville, Tennessee Las Vegas, Nevada Birmingham, Alabama Tampa, Florida Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Jacksonville, Florida Kansas City, Missouri Memphis, Tennessee Dallas, Texas Orlando, Florida Raleigh, North Carolina Richmond, Virginia Louisville, Kentucky Washington, D.C. Houston, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Virginia Beach, Virginia Charlotte, North Carolina San Diego, California Sacramento, California Indianapolis, Indiana Cincinatti, Ohio

Check out Clever's report to see the full list of the best BBQ cities around the country.