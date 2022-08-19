65-Year-Old Man Found Dead At San Antonio River Walk

A 65-year-old man was found dead on the San Antonio River Walk on Wednesday (August 17) night.

San Antonio police are now investigating the incident and say the suspect has been arrested, according to MySanAntonio. Police responded to a call shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday and found a man unresponsive when they arrived. He was lying on the walkway "between an elevated landscaped area and the river."

The man was pronounced dead around 11:20 p.m.

Police were able to find the suspect nearby after witnesses described him.

Neither the identity of the suspect or victim have been revealed.

Police found the victim and suspect were involved in an argument moments before his death. The victim was trying to escape the conflict by climbing up onto the elevated landscaped area, but was struck by the suspect's fists. The man fell and possibly hit his head.

The suspect, 46, could be facing a murder charge. The case is still ongoing.