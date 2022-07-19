Brawl Breaks Out At San Antonio River Walk Restaurant Over Bill: WATCH

By Dani Medina

July 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The San Antonio River Walk is going viral on social media, but not for what you might expect.

A brawl broke out at a restaurant on Friday (July 15) which stemmed from a dissatisfied customer, according to MySanAntonio.

Police told the news outlet that they responded to the incident in the 500 block of the River Walk on Friday. Upon arrival, police broke up the fight and "subdued a suspect." An investigation revealed the customer was upset over the service he received from staff regarding the food and check. The suspect verbally argued with staff before it turned physical when a staff member was assaulted. The customer is seen on video throwing a drink at an employee before making contact.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been revealed, is a 30-year-old male. He was taken into custody and booked for assault and bodily injury. The investigation remains active.

According to MySanAntonio, it's unclear what restaurant the incident took place at, but viral videos show a fight happening in front of Boudro's.

You can watch a video of the fight below:

Warning: The video below shows violence.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.