Brawl Breaks Out At San Antonio River Walk Restaurant Over Bill: WATCH

The San Antonio River Walk is going viral on social media, but not for what you might expect.

A brawl broke out at a restaurant on Friday (July 15) which stemmed from a dissatisfied customer, according to MySanAntonio.

Police told the news outlet that they responded to the incident in the 500 block of the River Walk on Friday. Upon arrival, police broke up the fight and "subdued a suspect." An investigation revealed the customer was upset over the service he received from staff regarding the food and check. The suspect verbally argued with staff before it turned physical when a staff member was assaulted. The customer is seen on video throwing a drink at an employee before making contact.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been revealed, is a 30-year-old male. He was taken into custody and booked for assault and bodily injury. The investigation remains active.

According to MySanAntonio, it's unclear what restaurant the incident took place at, but viral videos show a fight happening in front of Boudro's.

You can watch a video of the fight below:

Warning: The video below shows violence.