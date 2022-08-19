Atlanta Braves Outfielder Marcell Ozuna Arrested

By Jason Hall

August 19, 2022

Photo: Gwinnett County Jail

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested early Friday (August 19) morning.

Ozuna, 31, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane changes, according to Gwinnett County Jail records obtained by Channel 2 Action News, who said they reached out to the Braves for a statement on Friday.

The Dominican native is currently hitting for a .214 average with 20 home runs and 46 RBI in 107 appearances during the 2022 MLB season, but was benched for each of Atlanta's past three consecutive games amid a recent slump in which he recorded a slash line of 184/.192/.329 and a 32.1% strikeout rate in his last 19 games since returning from the All-Star break.

Ozuna's arrest on Friday is the latest in a string of recent legal issues.

The 31-year-old was accused of assaulting and strangling his estranged wife during an incident on May 2021, which she claimed stemmed from an argument over infidelity and resulted in her being choked and thrown against a wall, as well as Ozuna threatening to kill her, according to court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News.

Ozuna agreed to complete Georgia's pre-trial diversion program in September, which gives first-time offenders the option to complete requirements ahead of their scheduled court date in exchange for their case being dismissed.

The outfielder was suspended 20 games without pay by Major League Baseball and placed on administrative leave during the investigation before being reinstated during the 2022 season.

Ozuna is a two-time All-Star (2016, 2017), a two-time Silver Slugger (2017, 2020), a Gold Glove Award (2017) winner and an Edgar Martinez Award winner, as well as an All-MLB First Team selection and the National League leader for home runs and RBI during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Ozuna had previously played for the Miami Marlins (2013-17) and St. Louis Cardinals (2018-19) before signing with the Braves in 2020.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.