Four 'Tiger King' Cats Relocated To Minnesota Sanctuary

By Taylor Linzinmeir

August 19, 2022

Four big cats featured in the Netflix documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness are now Minnesota residents, according to KARE 11 News.

The animals, who formerly resided at the infamous Tiger King Park in rural Oklahoma, have found their forever home at the Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota. Alyssa the liliger, lions Alana and Aurora and white tiger Thor Jr. were part of the sanctuary's animal Witness Protection Program for the past year as their legal cases moved through court, according to the sanctuary.

"We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time," the sanctuary shared in a Facebook post. "And now, the time has finally come to introduce the rescued big cats from the infamous Tiger King Park: Alyssa, Alana, Aurora & Thor Jr... With their legal case now concluded, it’s time to share their stories & personalities, to not only illustrate all that your support has made possible for them, but how it’s also allowed them to flourish into the big cats they were born to be."

Joe Exotic, the previous owner of Tiger King Park, was resentenced back in January, 2022, to 21-years in prison. Exotic, whose real name is actually Joseph Maldonado-Passage, played a starring role in the Netflix documentary series.

