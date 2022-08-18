Minnesota 'Psychic' Pleads Guilty To Scamming Two People Out Of $130,000

A Minnesota woman has plead guilty to scamming two people out of more than $130,000 by claiming she could rid them of curses, according to Bring Me The News.

27-year-old Cynthia Julie Evans, who operated a psychic reading shop in Hopkins, was charged in October 2021 with two counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and two counts of theft by swindle. The two customers in connection to the case went into debt, opened new credit card accounts, cashed out retirement accounts and life insurance polices, and deceived others to get the money to pay Evans, according to the charges. Evans plead guilty to the two counts of swindle and had the other two charges dismissed as a part of her plea deal.

Evans told one victim, a man with mental health and developmental disorders, that he had been "cursed at conception" and was suffering under a "multigenerational curse." In total, she scammed the man out of nearly $88,000 in cash and other property between June 3, 2018 and August 27, 2020.

The other victim, a 64-year-old woman noted to be diagnosed with mental health issues, went to Evans in 2018 to help her catch the attention of a love interest. Evans told her that "death" had been stalking the woman her whole life and that her cancer would return if she didn't continue to pay Evans. In the end, Evans scammed the woman out of over $48,000 between May 18, 2018 and February 9, 2021.

Evans is scheduled to be sentence on October 3, according to court records.