Loose Wallaby Eludes Ohio Police For Over A Week

Police in Ohio have been searching for a loose wallaby for more than a week, according to a press release uploaded to Facebook yesterday (August 18).

The Brewster Police Department have had several unsuccessful attempts at capturing the elusive wallaby, and now the marsupial hasn't been seen in several days. Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor said that the wallaby, which was caught on camera in the area last week, hasn't been seen since Sunday (August 14). "We do have a team that has been in the area attempting to contain the animal safely," Chief Taylor said.

Last week, the wallaby was briefly cornered in a wooded area. However, the animal escaped when officered determined they didn't know exactly how to capture the animal safely. Now, experts from Noah's Lost Ark Exotic Animal Sanctuary in Mahoning County are on the case. They are assisting with the search and capture efforts.

"We ask people to refrain from looking for the animal or entering on properties of another to locate the animal," Chief Taylor said in the updated press release regarding the run away wallaby. "If anyone has information on the animal to contact your local Law Enforcement Agency. Brewster Police Dispatch (330)-830-4272."