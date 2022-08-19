Man Infected With Tick-Bourne Disease, First Local Case In Washington State

By Zuri Anderson

August 19, 2022

Lurking deer tick and foot in hiking boot on green grass. Ixodes ricinus or scapularis. Danger in nature
Photo: Getty Images

The Washington State Department Of Health (DOH) confirmed the first human case of anaplasmosis, a tick-borne disease, in the state on Thursday (August 18).

Officials say a Whatcom County man in his 80s was hospitalized with the illness on August 8, per a news release. The patient was likely bitten by an infected tick while working in a brush in Mason County.

Anaplasmosis is caused by the Anaplasma phagocytophilium bacteria, which can be carried by western blacklegged ticks. These ticks typically live in Western Washington and the eastern slopes of the Cascades.

People tend to experience symptoms within one to two weeks after the bite. Symptoms include fever, headaches, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, and chills, according to DOH. While treatable with antibiotics, people with pre-existing conditions may experience more severe symptoms.

This isn't the first human case in Washington, but previous infections originated from outside the state, the agency says. Dogs diagnosed with the disease were the only "locally acquired" cases reported until this month.

"Not all tick bites will cause disease," State Epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist said in the release. "However, people across Washington are at risk for tick-borne illnesses and should take precautions to prevent tick bites."

For more information on how to protect yourself and your pets from tick bites, check out DOH's full press release.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.