Man Infected With Tick-Bourne Disease, First Local Case In Washington State

The Washington State Department Of Health (DOH) confirmed the first human case of anaplasmosis, a tick-borne disease, in the state on Thursday (August 18).

Officials say a Whatcom County man in his 80s was hospitalized with the illness on August 8, per a news release. The patient was likely bitten by an infected tick while working in a brush in Mason County.

Anaplasmosis is caused by the Anaplasma phagocytophilium bacteria, which can be carried by western blacklegged ticks. These ticks typically live in Western Washington and the eastern slopes of the Cascades.

People tend to experience symptoms within one to two weeks after the bite. Symptoms include fever, headaches, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, and chills, according to DOH. While treatable with antibiotics, people with pre-existing conditions may experience more severe symptoms.

This isn't the first human case in Washington, but previous infections originated from outside the state, the agency says. Dogs diagnosed with the disease were the only "locally acquired" cases reported until this month.

"Not all tick bites will cause disease," State Epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist said in the release. "However, people across Washington are at risk for tick-borne illnesses and should take precautions to prevent tick bites."

For more information on how to protect yourself and your pets from tick bites, check out DOH's full press release.