Multiple People Dead As 2 Planes Collide Over Airport

"Multiple" people were killed in connection to a collision between two planes flying over a California airport on Thursday (August 18), authorities confirmed via NBC News.

The crash took place at Watsonville Municipal Airport on California's central coast just prior to 3:00 p.m. as the planes collided while both were attempting to land, according to Michelle Pulido, a spokeswoman for the city of Watsonville.

Pulido said the exact number of deaths wasn't immediately clear during an update on Thursday.

The two planes, described as a twin-engine Cessna 340 with two people on board and a single-engine Cessna 152 carrying one person, were on their final approaches at the time of the collision, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration obtained by NBC News.

The City of Watsonville's Twitter account shared a photo depicting what appeared to be destruction at the airport.