Video Shows Plane Make Fiery Crash Landing On California Freeway

By Jason Hall

August 9, 2022

A Piper PA28 takes off from a freeway, 1
Photo: Getty Images

Video captured along a popular California freeway shows a small plane make a fiery crash landing as it attempted to veer away from drivers.

The crash took place at 12:31 p.m. local time on Tuesday (August 10) in the eastbound lanes of 91 Freeway in Riverside County near Lincoln Avenue, the California Highway Patrol confirmed via KTLA.

The video shows a single-engine Piper Cherokee erratically make an emergency landing onto the middle lane of freeway before quickly pulling over to the side to avoid traffic as it was engulfed by flames of burning fuel.

“The pilot claims to have experienced possible engine failure on their final decent to Corona Municipal Airport,” California Highway Patrol Capt. Levi Miller said via KTLA.

Police said the plane struck a truck carrying three people, however, all of the three occupants, as well as the pilot and passenger on the plane, were miraculously unharmed during the crashes.

“(We’re) very fortunate today that the traffic was light, and the pilot appears to have made some good landing navigation that avoided what could have been a very bad tragedy,” Miller said.

An alternate video shared by KTLA shows a large black smoke cloud billowing from the fully engulfed plane as a passing vehicle's passenger films the scene on the freeway crash.

The California Highway Patrol closed down the eastbound lanes on 91 Freeway for several hours as local authorities investigated the scene.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.