Video Shows Plane Make Fiery Crash Landing On California Freeway

Video captured along a popular California freeway shows a small plane make a fiery crash landing as it attempted to veer away from drivers.

The crash took place at 12:31 p.m. local time on Tuesday (August 10) in the eastbound lanes of 91 Freeway in Riverside County near Lincoln Avenue, the California Highway Patrol confirmed via KTLA.

The video shows a single-engine Piper Cherokee erratically make an emergency landing onto the middle lane of freeway before quickly pulling over to the side to avoid traffic as it was engulfed by flames of burning fuel.

“The pilot claims to have experienced possible engine failure on their final decent to Corona Municipal Airport,” California Highway Patrol Capt. Levi Miller said via KTLA.