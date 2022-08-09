Video Shows Plane Make Fiery Crash Landing On California Freeway
By Jason Hall
August 9, 2022
Video captured along a popular California freeway shows a small plane make a fiery crash landing as it attempted to veer away from drivers.
The crash took place at 12:31 p.m. local time on Tuesday (August 10) in the eastbound lanes of 91 Freeway in Riverside County near Lincoln Avenue, the California Highway Patrol confirmed via KTLA.
The video shows a single-engine Piper Cherokee erratically make an emergency landing onto the middle lane of freeway before quickly pulling over to the side to avoid traffic as it was engulfed by flames of burning fuel.
“The pilot claims to have experienced possible engine failure on their final decent to Corona Municipal Airport,” California Highway Patrol Capt. Levi Miller said via KTLA.
Police said the plane struck a truck carrying three people, however, all of the three occupants, as well as the pilot and passenger on the plane, were miraculously unharmed during the crashes.
“(We’re) very fortunate today that the traffic was light, and the pilot appears to have made some good landing navigation that avoided what could have been a very bad tragedy,” Miller said.
An alternate video shared by KTLA shows a large black smoke cloud billowing from the fully engulfed plane as a passing vehicle's passenger films the scene on the freeway crash.
The California Highway Patrol closed down the eastbound lanes on 91 Freeway for several hours as local authorities investigated the scene.